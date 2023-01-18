 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked

Reuters
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen as a result of hacks.

Some $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX's international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on November 11, CEO John Ray said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts incurred by his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.

FTX told a bankruptcy judge in Delaware last week that it had recovered over $5 billion in crypto, cash and liquid securities, nine weeks after declaring bankruptcy.

The company provided additional details on Tuesday, saying it had recovered $1.7 billion in cash, $3.5 billion in liquid cryptocurrency and $300 million in liquid securities.

FTX did not provide an estimate of total liabilities, but said it had identified important significant shortfalls at both its international and U.S. crypto exchanges.