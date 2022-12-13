 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FTX founder faces U.S. fraud charges in collapse of crypto exchange

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST

The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday at his home in the Bahamas, where FTX was based, ahead of a possible legal fight over whether he would be extradited to the United States.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of crypto currency exchange FTX, was charged by U.S. regulators on Tuesday with defrauding investors in what regulators called "a house of cards," with more charges expected later on Tuesday.

Both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) alleged Bankman-Fried committed fraud in lawsuits filed on Tuesday. Criminal charges from the U.S. Department of Justice are also expected.

"While he spent lavishly on office space and condominiums in The Bahamas, and sank billions of dollars of customer funds into speculative venture investments, Bankman-Fried's house of cards began to crumble," the filing said.

The CFTC sued Bankman-Fried, his hedge fund Alameda Research LLC and FTX on Tuesday, alleging fraud involving digital commodity assets.

A spokesperson for FTX Debtors declined to comment.