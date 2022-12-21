 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

FTX founder Bankman-Fried consents to extradition - lawyer

Reuters
Dec 21, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST

It paves the way for the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to be flown to the United States where he faces fraud charges.

Sam Bankman-Fried has consented to extradition to the United States, according to an affidavit his lawyer read on Wednesday at a court hearing in the Bahamas.

It paves the way for the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to be flown to the United States where he faces fraud charges.

The affidavit, dated Dec. 20, reads that he has decided to agree to extradition in part out of a "desire to make the relevant customers whole."

Officials with the FBI and the United States Marshals Service - which handles transportation of individuals in U.S. custody - have arrived in capital Nassau, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried would depart the Caribbean nation for New York.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week charged the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul with stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer assets to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, in what U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."