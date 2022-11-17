 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

FTX collapse: Andreessen-backed CoinSwitch says it holds sufficient reserves to match customer investments

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

CoinSwitch hired consulting firm INMACS in July 2022 to study the company's processes and procedures and to carry out agreed-upon procedures (AUP) in November 2022.

Coinswitch CEO Ashish Singhal

CoinSwitch, one of India's largest cryptocurrency exchanges with 18 million users, announced an independent third-party report on November 17 that “confirms that its overall holdings of Crypto and INR balances are higher than those of customer’s holdings of Crypto and INR balances on CoinSwitch."

Its assurance comes in the wake of the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, in which millions of customers lost money, triggering a chain reaction that has impacted other crypto companies and eroded trust in the digital asset.

CoinSwitch hired consulting firm INMACS in July 2022 to study the company's processes and procedures and to carry out agreed-upon procedures (AUP) in November 2022. INMACS specialises in assurance, taxation, regulatory advisory, and risk management, among other services, said the press statement.

An agreed-upon procedure (AUP) is a standard when a company specifies the goal or objective when hiring an external party to audit a specific business process.

The report indicates that CoinSwitch's total INR and virtual digital assets (VDA) holdings exceed the VDA and INR held on behalf of its platform's users.

“Transparency and traceability are business imperatives for us. We are committed to building a multi-asset buy-sell platform that users can trust. There are several other ways to assure liquidity of a crypto platform, including proof of reserves. This report is our effort to affirm that our holdings are greater than what customers have purchased on CoinSwitch,” said Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.