 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

FTX bankruptcy judge allows media companies to argue for revealing customer names

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 09:23 PM IST

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey said he would allow the New York Times, Dow Jones, Bloomberg and the Financial Times to intervene in the case but deferred arguments on requiring FTX to disclose customer names to a hearing on Jan. 11.

FTX

A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of FTX said on Friday he would allow media companies to intervene in the case so they could argue the collapsed crypto exchange must publicly disclose the names of its customers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey said he would allow the New York Times, Dow Jones, Bloomberg and the Financial Times to intervene in the case but deferred arguments on requiring FTX to disclose customer names to a hearing on Jan. 11.

The media companies argued that keeping customer names secret could turn bankruptcy proceedings into a "farce" if creditors start fighting anonymously over how much money they should receive, the media companies wrote in a Delaware bankruptcy court filing.

FTX has argued that the usual U.S. bankruptcy practice of disclosing names, addresses and email addresses of creditors, which includes customers, could expose them to scams and could violate privacy laws for those who live in Europe.

The company has also said that disclosing the identities of as many as 1 million customers would make it easier for a competitor to poach them, undermining the value of FTX's platform when it is looking for buyers.

The U.S. Trustee, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, has already objected to FTX's request and argued that transparency helps protect against impropriety in bankruptcy cases.