French company launches heater which warms the room while mining cryptocurrencies

With an aim to ‘make heating a source of revenue, not an expense’, a French technology company has launched a crypto heater — a room heating device which uses the heat dissipated by (included) GPUs while mining cryptocurrencies to warm a room.

The crypto heater QC-1 by Qarnot, a cuboid-shape aluminum and wood device packs 2 GPUs Nitro+ Radeon RX 580 8G which gives an output at 60 Megahash (MH) per second. The computing power from the GPUs is used for mining cryptocurrencies.

The heater has two heating modes—mining mode and booster mode—former to be used normally and latter to be used when there is extreme cold. In the mining mode, the power used by the device is 450 Watts whereas, in the booster mode, two embedded resistors start working, taking the energy consumption to 650 Watts and providing extra heat.

“We estimate that a QC1 can heat a 20 sqm room. Isolation, ceiling height are obviously to take into consideration as well. QC-1 generates a high-quality soft heat: you need less power than with a more “classic” electricity heater,” the company says.

The company, along with the heater, also provides a smartphone app which keeps track of the cryptocurrencies mined by the device as well as the market.

Currently, the device is pre-set to mine the most profitable of the top three cryptocurrencies but the company promises to provide updates to adapt it to mine any currency in future.

The company claims that the device is mining ready and it would take just 10 minutes to install for a user. All it needs is an electric socket to plug in the device and internet connection.

The QC-1 is priced at EUR 2900 (approx. Rs 2.32 lakh) and the company promises to ship it to anywhere in the world. The delivery of product will begin from June 20, however, pre-booking is open as of now.