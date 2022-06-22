English
    Financial watchdogs should do more to protect crypto traders, top Swiss regulator says

    Cryptocurrency trading increasingly resembles the U.S. stock market of the late 1920s, Switzerland's top market regulator said

    Reuters
    June 22, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

    Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

    Cryptocurrency trading increasingly resembles the U.S. stock market of the late 1920s, Switzerland’s top market regulator said on June 22, calling for regulators to act further to protect consumers from abuse in the freewheeling sector.

    "There’s much more than can be done," said Urban Angehrn, CEO, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, at a conference.

    "It would seem to me that a lot of trading in digital assets looks like the US stock market in 1928, where all kinds of abuse, pump and dump, are now in fact frequently common."
