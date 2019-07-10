App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook digital currency plan raises 'serious concerns': Fed chief

Powell said any regulatory review of the recently announced project should be 'patient and careful,' and he expects the US Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of financial regulators, will also review the idea.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on July 10 that Facebook's plan to build a digital currency called Libra raises "serious concerns" that merit a thorough regulatory review.

"Libra raises many serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability," he said in an appearance before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. "These are concerns that should be thoroughly and publicly addressed."

Powell said any regulatory review of the recently announced project should be "patient and careful," and he expects the US Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of financial regulators, will also review the idea.

Close
He also said he supports financial innovation as long as appropriate risks are identified.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 09:22 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Facebook #Jerome Powell #Libra #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.