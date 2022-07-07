Experts seek revamp of TDS on digital assets to boost trade volumes, government revenue

Representative Image

Experts have called for rationalisation of tax deducted at source on digital asset transfers, saying the levy locks up liquidity and the government will likely lose out on revenue as transaction volumes slide.

However, some executives acknowledged that TDS was needed to curb money laundering. They said a tax regime for virtual digital assets including cryptocurrency will boost investor confidence by eliminating ambiguity.

Starting July 1, buyers of digital assets must deduct 1 percent of the amount payable to sellers as tax. This is in addition to a flat 30 percent income tax on earnings from cryptocurrencies that started on April 1.

Experts said the taxation steps make trading “unprofitable” and predicted transaction volumes on exchanges would take a beating.

TDS will be levied on the transfer of virtual digital assets if the value of the transactions exceeds Rs 10,000 in a year. If someone buys cryptos using rupees, no tax will be deducted by the buyer and the seller will be liable to pay TDS.

‘Unprofitable’ step

“Implementing TDS is well-intentioned as it helps tax authorities track money transactions,” said Sharat Chandra, VP of research & strategy at EarthID. “But 1 percent TDS on every crypto transaction has made trading unprofitable and locks up the liquidity necessary for crypto markets.”

According to Raj Kapoor, the founder of India Blockchain Alliance, traders and market makers are a “bit nervous” because TDS will lock up funds over a period and they need to wait until returns are filed to get refunds.

“From an exchange point of view, it would discourage active day trading, leading to an overall reduction in trade volumes. The future of the crypto market will move towards illiquidity,” Kapoor said.

Abhijit Shukla, CEO of Tarality, said the step would demoralise buyers and businesses as it comes in addition to the existing 30 percent income tax slab.

“TDS will cause a downfall in trade and it will demoralise the traders (especially intraday traders) as on every trade they will be charged TDS, so the possibility of every small arbitrage, which is important for a trader, will be badly impacted,” Shukla said.

The Indian government introduced taxation on digital assets in the FY23 Union Budget. The initial lack of clarity on the tax regulations roiled the sector and dampened sentiment. Trading volumes on Indian exchanges have been on a downward momentum since then.

“The impact of the tax regulations has already been included in the market,” said Pratik Gauri, founder of blockchain ecosystem 5ire. “It will keep any new investors from entering the trading markets, but that isn’t a certainty either.”

Archit Gupta, founder of e-income tax filing platform Clear, said the impact of the new tax may be larger for day traders and short-term investors. Since TDS will be levied on every crypto transaction, it may block some cash for investors, he said.

Exchanges react

Crypto exchanges said it’s still early days but they will face challenges in the wake of the new tax rules.

“It is too early to talk about a trend. That being said, TDS will pose a definite challenge for high-frequency traders who would carry out several trades in a short period to book small profits that accrue over time,” said Minal Thukral, executive vice president for growth and strategy at CoinDCX. “It has a limited impact on the retail user who is looking for capital gains with a long-term view in the VDA markets.”

Rajagopal Menon, vice president at WazirX, said it is still “premature” to predict the ramifications of TDS. However, he noted that trading has fallen as investors shift to hold their positions.

“There may be another dip as traders see their capital getting locked while trading on KYC-compliant Indian exchanges,” Menon said, adding that a better take can be expected around the second week of July.

Volumes on WazirX plunged to about $3 million on July 4 from a record $566 million on October 28, according to cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko.

Amajot Malhotra, country head of Bitay, said the tax provision will not only discourage innovators, but the government also will lose out on the possibility of earning tax revenue due to the overall decreased transaction volumes on crypto platforms.

“The recent provision of 1 percent TDS on crypto transactions is a modern instance of a tax provision that would be highly detrimental to the crypto industry,” Malhotra said.

On the other hand, BuyUCoin’s Shivam Thakral called the measure a “very positive step” and added that it will boost investor confidence significantly because they would be able to trade with confidence by paying applicable taxes and “crypto entrepreneurs in India can conduct their business without any fear.”

Lower TDS

While executives said taxation is necessary, they also said the government could think of other ways to bring about a better impact.

Gauri said that taxation is a necessary step for the government to take to curb money laundering. Gupta of Clear said the purpose of introducing TDS on crypto is to monitor the trail of crypto transactions and curb tax evasion.

Other experts suggested modifications to the TDS for the larger good.

Chandra said unless TDS is rationalised to 0.01 percent, the downtrend in trading will continue. Otherwise, he said, buyers and sellers are likely to move away from centralised exchanges.

Echoing Chandra’s comment, Kapoor suggested lowering TDS to ensure a minimal impact on trading volumes and allowing for increased profitability.

“The end result would be higher tax volumes for the country,” Kapoor said.