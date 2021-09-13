MARKET NEWS

Elon Musk tweets picture of pet Shiba Inu, Floki-themed crypto surges nearly 1,000%

Floki has surged record 958.09 percent in the last 24 hours, according to Coin Market Cap.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Elon Musk is back to tweeting about cryptocurrencies, taking their price for a spin. This time, the Tesla CEO tweeted about his new pet Shiba Inu.

Taking to Twitter, Musk tweeted a picture of his pet Shiba Inu with the caption 'Floki has arrived'.

When asked by a Twitter user if Musk can post pictures of Floki with his other pet dog, Marvin, the Tesla CEO said that they are not friends yet.

The tweet sent prices of Floki-themed cryptocurrencies soaring.

At the time of writing, Shiba Floki has surged record 958.09 percent in the last 24 hours, according to Coin Market Cap. 

The sharp rise coincided with Musk's tweet, which was posted at 3.52 am IST.  Shiba Floki is also the biggest gainer and currently trading at $0.000000005961.

Another crypto, Floki Inu has surged 59.08 percent in the last 24 hours, while Floki Shiba has risen 23.46 percent.

This is not the first time that Musk's tweet has sent Floki tokens soaring.

Earlier in August, when he had announced that his new pet will be named Floki, Shiba Inu had witnessed a 16 percent rise in its price when it reached $0.00000790.

