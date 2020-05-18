App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 02:23 PM IST

Elon Musk tries explaining Bitcoin to author JK Rowling on Twiiter

Musk, who frequently tweets about Bitcoin and other digital currencies, added that he owns 0.25 Bitcoins.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk is one of the many Twitter users who tried explaining Bitcoin to JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series after the British author stated she doesn't understand the cryptocurrency.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic | Business booms for crypto-exchanges as economy takes a beating

Musk said "massive currency issuance by govt central banks is making Bitcoin Internet money look solid by comparison".

Close

Musk, who frequently tweets about Bitcoin and other digital currencies, added that he owns 0.25 Bitcoins.

related news

One Twitter user Musk owning 0.25 bitcoins is irrational, given that he said it is more solid than flat money, to which Musk replied that it is "definitely more solid.

Fake Twitter accounts impersonating the Tesla Chief Executive Office (CEO) have previously been used for cryptocurrency scams.





tags #cryptocurrency #Elon Musk #JK Rowling #Tesla

