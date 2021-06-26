MARKET NEWS

Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey agree to have 'The Talk' at upcoming bitcoin event

The upcoming bitcoin event called 'The B Word' is scheduled to take place on July 21.

Moneycontrol News
June 26, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
A recent Twitter exchange between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has gone viral, wherein both hinted that they may have an on-stage conversation at an upcoming event on Bitcoin.

Sharing an article promoting the upcoming event, Dorsey said, "As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes bitcoin open development so perfect."

Musk replied to the tweet saying "Bicurious?"

Later, the Twitter chief made an offer to Musk saying they should have a conversation. "Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities…" he tweeted.

Musk replied, "For the Bitcourious? Very well then, let’s do it", to which Dorsey later replied: “Done! Will set up.”

The upcoming event called The B Word is scheduled to take place on July 21.

"The ₿ Word is a Bitcoin focused initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin, explain how institutions can and should embrace it, and raise awareness around areas of the network that need support," according to its website.

Speakers for the event include prominent names like Cathie Wood CEO of ARK Invest, Adam Back CEO of Blockstream and John Newbery Director of Brink.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.29 trillion, down 8.21 percent from the previous day. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has seen a massive plunge, trading more than 9 percent lower on June 26.

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 earlier this week for the first time since January, down from its high of $64,870 reached in April.
first published: Jun 26, 2021 11:30 am

