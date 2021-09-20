MARKET NEWS

El Salvador buys 150 more bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele says

"We just bought dip," Nayib Bukele tweeted late on Sunday, referring to a recent slump in bitcoin prices.

Reuters
September 20, 2021 / 06:41 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

El Salvador has bought 150 more bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele announced, taking the Central American country's holdings of the volatile cryptocurrency to 700 coins.

"We just bought dip," Bukele tweeted late on Sunday, referring to a recent slump in bitcoin prices.
Tags: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #El Salvador #Nayib Bukele
first published: Sep 20, 2021 06:31 pm

