Dutch central bank fines cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros

Jan 26, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to obtain the correct registration in the Netherlands before offering services.

The fine mirrors one handed to Coinbase rival Binance in July.

Coinbase said it disagreed with the DNB's decision, which it said "includes no criticism of our actual services" and was considering an appeal.

Cryptocurrency companies operating in the Netherlands have been obliged to register as money transmitters under the country's anti-money laundering rules since May 2020.