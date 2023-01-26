English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Dutch central bank fines cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros

    Coinbase said it disagreed with the DNB's decision, which it said "includes no criticism of our actual services" and was considering an appeal.

    Reuters
    January 26, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
    Coinbase

    Coinbase

    The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to obtain the correct registration in the Netherlands before offering services.

    The fine mirrors one handed to Coinbase rival Binance in July.

    Coinbase said it disagreed with the DNB's decision, which it said "includes no criticism of our actual services" and was considering an appeal.

    Cryptocurrency companies operating in the Netherlands have been obliged to register as money transmitters under the country's anti-money laundering rules since May 2020.