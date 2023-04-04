 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dogecoin soars to new heights: The incredible story of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind the hype

Murtuza Merchant
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Kabosu is the Japanese dog that’s become the lucky mascot of Dogecoin.

The value of niche cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged over 30 percent on April 3 after Twitter CEO Elon Musk replaced the logo of the social media platform on the website’s home page with an image of Shiba Inu, the mascot of Dogecoin.

Rise of Dogecoin: From a joke to $13 billion market cap

The sudden change caused a buzz on social media, with Musk sharing a meme about the alteration to his 133.5 million Twitter followers.

Dogecoin, which was created as a joke in 2013, has since become one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world. Despite its humble beginnings, Dogecoin managed to capture the hearts and attention of investors and traders, making it one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies in recent times.