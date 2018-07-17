Do your research before investing in ICOs: CFTC

An advisory has been issued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on initial coin offerings (ICO) and crypto-assets warning the future buyers to do proper research and study about the company before investing in any firm.

The official warning titled as “Customer Advisory: Use Caution When Buying Digital Coins or Tokens” reflects the feeling of caution given out by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Earlier, the agency had launched a fake “HoweyCoin” ICO website taking a dig at all the fake ICO websites that promises huge returns on small investments. Taking the sarcastic route, CFTC had warned its users about potential scammers involved in token sales.

As reported by Cryptocerntre News, CFTC seems to be moving to clarify that crypto-assets which run afoul of security law may be considered the types of financial products it regulates. It was noted by the agency that “digital tokens and coins can also be derivatives or commodities, depending on how they are structured.”

CFTC had earlier said that it considers cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin to be commodities. Confirming their stand, the CFTC has published the recent announcement which indicates that some of the crypto-assets coming out in the market could fall under the agent’s purview.

Currently, much of the CFTC’s public-facing work in this area focuses on targeting fraud within the US Apparently, the CFTC is currently engaged in an ongoing probe into cryptocurrency market manipulation and it has also filed several lawsuits since the beginning of the year.