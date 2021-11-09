MARKET NEWS

English
Digital currencies may become legal tender by central banks: Report

On November 9, while speaking on a panel in Helsinki on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta told that the outcome may likely be in euro area.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 07:38 PM IST
Representative image

Digital currencies may soon become legal tender in their jurisdictions as planned by major central banks, says Bloomberg, citing officials studying such initiatives.

ALSO READ: Centre likely to move modified cryptocurrency bill at start of Parliament's Winter Session

Though, Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina stressed on the importance of seamless conversion between forms of money. She was of the opinion that it is crucial for the trust of society in "this money".

Experts believe, the apprehension for CBDCs may shunned if consumers stick with payment methods like credit cards and apps, or embrace newer options like stablecoins.

"It would be quite awkward not to have legal-tender status for an additional instrument issued by a central bank,” Bloomberg quoted Panetta as saying. Adding more, Panetta said the ECB will examine the matter over the next two years, though cautioned that achieving the status “should not be taken for granted.”

China may become the first major economy to launch a CBDC and is planning for the digital yuan foresaw it being designed as legal tender from the outset. People’s Bank of China's Governor Yi Gang Said in Helsinki said as long as there’s a need for cash, they won’t stop supplying it or use administrative orders to replace it.
Tags: #CBDC #Central bank digital currencies #digital currencies #European Central Bank #Fabio Panetta
first published: Nov 9, 2021 07:38 pm

