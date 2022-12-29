 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi crypto fraud | Investors duped of Rs 500 crore, were assured 200% returns: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

The scamsters had collected the money on the pretext of investing in their upcoming cryptocurrency, whose value they claimed to be $2.5, one of the victims was reported as saying.

Representative image

A case of fraud linked to cryptocurrency has been reported in the national capital, with a group of investors being duped of up to Rs 500 crore after being assured of massive 200 percent returns on their investment within a year, a report said on December 29.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the case, the Times of India reported.

The scamsters had collected the money on the pretext of investing in their upcoming cryptocurrency, whose value they claimed to be $2.5, said one of the victims, while speaking to the English daily.

The accused, whose details were not shared in the report, have allegedly fled the country.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

