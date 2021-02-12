MARKET NEWS

business

Debunking the myths associated with cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin is now the talk of every global financial market as the digital currency is seeing a huge trading frenzy. With Tesla acquiring $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and planning to use the digital currency as their payment method, is the demand here to stay? How can you buy bitcoin and is it even legal in India? What are the risks associated? Have your questions answered in this special chat with Blockchain Lawyer Varun, Unocoin CEO Sathvik Vishwanath, and WaxirX founder Nischal Shetty.

