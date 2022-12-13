 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cyprus watchdog to extend FTX EU licence suspension

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST

The Cypriot regulator suspended the licence of FTX EU on Nov. 11, just before the cryptocurrency exchange imploded, seeking bankruptcy protection.

FTX (File image)

Cyprus's securities regulator plans to extend the suspension of the licence of FTX EU and will meet to discuss the matter next week, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"CySEC is taking all the necessary actions to safeguarding the interests of investors of FTX EU and is working closely with the administrator in the U.S. under chapter 11," the said in a written comment to Reuters.

The Cypriot regulator suspended the licence of FTX EU on Nov. 11, just before the cryptocurrency exchange imploded, seeking bankruptcy protection.

Reuters
TAGS: #Cyprus #CySEC #EU #FTX
first published: Dec 13, 2022 07:47 pm