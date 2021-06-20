Cryptocurrency update | Bitcoin falls 7% to $35,431.15

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Bitcoin dropped 7% to $35,431.15 at 20:02 GMT on Friday, losing $2,666.53 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.4% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Top cryptocurrency prices on June 20: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin and more

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 8.66 % to $2,165.68 on Friday, losing $205.45 from its previous close.