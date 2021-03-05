English
Cryptocurrency trading volumes spike 17% in February: Report

Trading volumes jumped to $2.7 trillion in February, with volumes at major exchanges jumping over 35 percent to $2.4 trillion, researcher CryptoCompare said.

Reuters
March 05, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
Cryptocurrency trading volumes soared by 17 percent last month in the wake of Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin bet, with larger exchanges taking a growing share of the overall volumes, data showed on Friday.

Trading volumes jumped to $2.7 trillion in February, with volumes at major exchanges jumping over 35 percent to $2.4 trillion, researcher CryptoCompare said.

Smaller exchanges saw volumes slump by 36 percent to $381 billion, suggesting growing consolidation of trading at larger venues.

Volumes hit an all-time high of $159.9 billion on February 23, it said, when bitcoin sank 10 percent.

The embrace of cryptocurrencies by the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc drove bitcoin to a record high of $58,354 and a $1 trillion market capitalisation last month. Growing interest from bigger investors has also added fuel to the cryptocurrency's rally.

Bitcoin, whose history of wild price swings has long-hampered its use for commerce, has since slumped around 20 percent from its peak and was last trading at around $47,000.

Major exchange Binance saw the biggest trading volume in February of $761 billion, up 66 percent from the previous month, the data showed. That was followed by Huobi and OKEx, both popular with investors in Asia, which saw respective increases of 12 percent to $214 billion and 26 percent to $188 billion.
