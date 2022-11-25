Cryptocurrency roundup for November 25: Binance CEO confirms his company will bid for bankrupt Voyager, Singapore police investigates Holdnaut and more

Big Story Binance. US to Submit Bid for Crypto Lender Voyager confirms Changpeng Zhao

Since the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX was unable to complete the acquisition of Voyager, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has indicated that the exchange's American division will now make a fresh offer for the cryptocurrency lender. He said that given that FTX can no longer keep its promise, Binance.US will make another offer for Voyager. Following Voyager's bankruptcy, FTX emerged as the front-runner to purchase the lender. Binance's bid, it is reported, was resisted by the U.S. government out of worry about its potential impact on national security. Read details here

Since the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX was unable to complete the acquisition of Voyager, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has indicated that the exchange's American division will now make a fresh offer for the cryptocurrency lender. He said that given that FTX can no longer keep its promise, Binance.US will make another offer for Voyager. Following Voyager's bankruptcy, FTX emerged as the front-runner to purchase the lender. Binance's bid, it is reported, was resisted by the U.S. government out of worry about its potential impact on national security.

Investigation Hodlnaut is being investigated by Singaporean police for possible cheating and fraud

Hodlnaut, a struggling cryptocurrency lender, is being investigated by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) for "potential cheating and fraud," according to an official statement. The police were notified "several times" between August and November that Hodlnaut and its directors had misrepresented the lender's exposure to "a certain digital coin." The nameless token probably alludes to Terra's now-defunct USTC, also known as UST, an algorithmically pegged-to-the-dollar stablecoin that abruptly depegged in May. Hodlnaut's present liquidity issues are a result of the historic collapse of the Terra ecosystem, which caused numerous crypto lenders—including Celsius, Voyager, and Vauld—to go bankrupt. Take a look

Hodlnaut, a struggling cryptocurrency lender, is being investigated by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) for "potential cheating and fraud," according to an official statement. The police were notified "several times" between August and November that Hodlnaut and its directors had misrepresented the lender's exposure to "a certain digital coin." The nameless token probably alludes to Terra's now-defunct USTC, also known as UST, an algorithmically pegged-to-the-dollar stablecoin that abruptly depegged in May. Hodlnaut's present liquidity issues are a result of the historic collapse of the Terra ecosystem, which caused numerous crypto lenders—including Celsius, Voyager, and Vauld—to go bankrupt.

Personal Finance Following a privacy policy update, Infura will collect users' IP addresses and Ethereum addresses

ConsenSys' well-known Infrura product users have been warned that new data collection is planned, prompting anger on social media. The Ethereum network, which serves as the foundation for several important Web3 projects including Aragon, Gnosis, OpenZeppelin, and ConsenSys's own flagship wallet service MetaMask, is accessible to users through the API-based utility Infura. After the New York-based blockchain company first bought Infrura in late 2019, the tool currently boasts about 350,000 developers and also offers support for additional blockchains like Polygon and Filecoin. Read more here

ConsenSys' well-known Infrura product users have been warned that new data collection is planned, prompting anger on social media. The Ethereum network, which serves as the foundation for several important Web3 projects including Aragon, Gnosis, OpenZeppelin, and ConsenSys's own flagship wallet service MetaMask, is accessible to users through the API-based utility Infura. After the New York-based blockchain company first bought Infrura in late 2019, the tool currently boasts about 350,000 developers and also offers support for additional blockchains like Polygon and Filecoin.

Crypto Recovery Fund Binance plans to raise $1 Billion for a crypto recovery fund, may purchase FTX assets

The founder and CEO of Binance stated that the company's crypto rescue fund would begin with $1 billion to distribute as it assumes the position of the sector's white knight. Changpeng "CZ" Zhao stated in a Bloomberg interview that the fund will have a "loose" structure, be publicly accessible on the blockchain, and allow for contributions from other market participants. He stated that additional information would be provided in a blog post on the Binance platform and that the fund would begin operations as soon as feasible. The team will next determine how far the $1 billion can go before perhaps adding further money, according to CZ. Read details here

The founder and CEO of Binance stated that the company's crypto rescue fund would begin with $1 billion to distribute as it assumes the position of the sector's white knight. Changpeng "CZ" Zhao stated in a Bloomberg interview that the fund will have a "loose" structure, be publicly accessible on the blockchain, and allow for contributions from other market participants. He stated that additional information would be provided in a blog post on the Binance platform and that the fund would begin operations as soon as feasible. The team will next determine how far the $1 billion can go before perhaps adding further money, according to CZ.

FTX License UAE regulator cancels FTX license following the exchange's collapse

The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has suspended the license that permits FTX to make preparations to service the local market even though the FTX fiasco continues to make waves in the crypto industry and beyond. VARA said on its official website that it had canceled the license for FTX MENA's Minimum Viable Product (MVP) in the announcement. VARA acknowledged that FTX MENA's license had been suspended before any clients were revealed, citing the bankruptcy filing of FTX-related firms, including FTX exchange and Alameda Research. Take a look

The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has suspended the license that permits FTX to make preparations to service the local market even though the FTX fiasco continues to make waves in the crypto industry and beyond. VARA said on its official website that it had canceled the license for FTX MENA's Minimum Viable Product (MVP) in the announcement. VARA acknowledged that FTX MENA's license had been suspended before any clients were revealed, citing the bankruptcy filing of FTX-related firms, including FTX exchange and Alameda Research.

FTX Bankruptcy Chainalysis says crypto has survived worse falls than FTX

Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis company, compared FTX's bankruptcy to the collapse of Mt. Gox to assess how it will affect the ecosystem. It came to the conclusion that FTX represented a relatively lesser portion of the cryptocurrency market than Mt. Gox did at the time and that the market would recover more powerfully than ever. Eric Jardine, the research lead at Chainalysis, started his comparison by first examining the market shares of the two companies. He discovered that, in the year prior to its collapse in 2014, Mt. Gox averaged 46% of all exchange inflows, as opposed to FTX's average of 13%, which was active from 2019 to 2022. Read more here

Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis company, compared FTX's bankruptcy to the collapse of Mt. Gox to assess how it will affect the ecosystem. It came to the conclusion that FTX represented a relatively lesser portion of the cryptocurrency market than Mt. Gox did at the time and that the market would recover more powerfully than ever. Eric Jardine, the research lead at Chainalysis, started his comparison by first examining the market shares of the two companies. He discovered that, in the year prior to its collapse in 2014, Mt. Gox averaged 46% of all exchange inflows, as opposed to FTX's average of 13%, which was active from 2019 to 2022.