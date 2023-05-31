Last Updated : May 31, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for May 31: Optimism and Sui prepare for massive token release, Hong Kong tops Global cryptocurrency readiness and more
Big Story
Crypto Networks Optimism and Sui Set for Significant Token Unlocks: What You Need to Know
The cryptocurrency networks Optimism and Sui are readying for significant expansions of their token supply this week as part of planned token unlock events.
Hong Kong Earns the Crypto Crown
The Most Prepared Nation
Hong Kong has been named the world's most prepared nation for mainstream cryptocurrency adoption, according to a study by Forex Suggest.
ECB Nears Decision on Digital Euro
A Revolutionary Leap in European Finance
In a significant step towards the evolution of digital currencies, the European Central Bank (ECB) has revealed that it is finalizing the prototypes for a digital euro.
> The reports were part of the investigation phase of the digital euro project, assessing the feasibility and design options for the proposed digital currency.
> The market research conducted during this phase enlisted input from various industry participants, who affirmed the technical potential and the availability of European providers for developing digital euro solutions.
> This exploration signifies a variety of architectural and technological possibilities for the digital euro.
> In a prototyping exercise conducted between July 2022 and February 2023, the ECB tested several use cases for the digital euro. Full report here.
Gemini Exchange Challenges
Winklevoss Twins at the Crossroads
The renowned Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, have had a tumultuous journey in the world of cryptocurrency since they first invested in Bitcoin over ten years ago.
> However, they are currently facing a torrent of challenges concerning their cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini.
> Gemini is currently being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as regulators tighten their grip on the industry.
> The company's market share has dwindled, despite a resurgence in cryptocurrency prices. Furthermore, one of their banking partners seeks to sever ties, and a pivotal loan due date has lapsed, adding to their problems.
> This could have helped a multitude of Gemini customers recover a portion of the $900 million in cryptocurrency deposits stuck in its now-defunct Earn product. More here.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Criminal Charges
Unfolding Legal Drama in U.S Court
In recent developments surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried, prosecutors have upheld the validity of criminal charges brought against him, despite defense attempts to dismiss them on grounds of technicalities regarding his extradition back to the U.S. and alleged campaign finance violations.
> These updates emerged from court documents submitted on Monday.
> Bankman-Fried, earlier in May, initiated pretrial motions aiming to quash a significant portion of the accusations made against him by U.S. authorities.
> The defense pointed out procedural complications, the inapplicability of certain U.S. laws due to the non-U.S. base of FTX, and the argument that charges overstepped the extradition agreement.
> However, the motions did not contest the charges of securities fraud and money laundering. Continue reading.
Key App
Key App Innovates with Fee-Free Ethereum to Solana Token Bridge
In a significant advancement for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Key App, a no-fee remittance platform, has rolled out an innovative feature that facilitates the seamless transfer of tokens between the Ethereum and Solana networks.
> In an effort to address the prevalent issues of hefty Ethereum gas fees, the app will bear the cost for transfers exceeding $50.
> Egor Danilov, General Manager of Key App, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the new offering.
> He emphasized the potential of this breakthrough in mitigating issues of high transaction fees and enhancing the overall user experience, extending beyond just crypto-savvy individuals to include the general public as well. Full report here.
Chainalysis Acquires Transpose
A Revolution in Blockchain Data and Infrastructure
In a significant development for the blockchain industry, Chainalysis, a major player in blockchain analysis, has announced its acquisition of Transpose, a blockchain data and infrastructure company.
> The acquisition seeks to simplify the process of building applications using web3 data, enhancing customer experience in areas such as wallet applications, financial activity analysis, and fulfilling tax and compliance requirements.
> Chainalysis has long asserted its belief that blockchain technology is poised to revolutionize value exchange, akin to the internet's impact on information exchange.
> The company envisions a future where all value transfers are on-chain and every business operates on the blockchain.
> This acquisition is a significant stride towards that vision, catering to an increasing demand from companies and developers who are seeking to replace complex data systems dependent on unreliable node services or incomplete data providers. More here.
RBI
RBI's Annual Report Sheds Light on Crypto's Global Impact
In its latest annual report published on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expressed its intent to broaden the global discourse on cryptocurrencies.
> It aims to go beyond just "financial stability and integrity" and delve into the "macro-financial and cross-sectoral implications and risks of crypto-assets."
> This strategy is perceived as an attempt to shed light on the potential impacts of crypto on the global economy as a whole, instead of merely focusing on individual nations and consumers.
> For the first time, the RBI has explicitly stated its role and ambitions in shaping the global conversation on cryptocurrency regulations.
> As India presently presides over the Group of 20 (G-20) nations, it holds significant influence in setting the global agenda. Details here.
Tether Steps into Sustainable Bitcoin Mining in Uruguay
Unveiling Blockchain Innovation
In a move towards sustainability, Tether, the renowned issuer of the USDT stablecoin, has invested in a renewable energy-based Bitcoin mining facility in Uruguay, the firm revealed in a recent press statement.
> In partnership with a licensed local enterprise, whose identity remains undisclosed, Tether is striving to enhance its team in the region. Details concerning the size of the investment have not been released.
> Earlier in the month, Tether unfolded its plan to utilize a portion of its earnings towards Bitcoin investments.
> This strategy includes routine purchases of Bitcoin and infrastructural support. Following this revelation, the firm confirmed its inaugural Bitcoin investments, stating its holdings of the digital asset were approximately $1.5 billion as of March end. More here.
bitFlyer Incorporates FATF Travel Rule
A New Era of Crypto Security
bitFlyer, the renowned cryptocurrency exchange based in Japan, announced on Tuesday that it is introducing stringent measures against money laundering in compliance with the "Travel Rule" initiated by the global financial watchdog, FATF.
> The rules mandate sharing information on transfers.
> The newly implemented measures, effective from Tuesday afternoon local time, encompass transfer restrictions from bitFlyer to platforms that are non-compliant with the Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST).
> TRUST is a system originally initiated by the U.S-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, to ensure firms' adherence to FATF's stipulations.
> bitFlyer has rolled out notification requirements for sending and receiving cryptocurrency to TRUST-compliant platforms. Full report here.
XRP
XRP Soars Amid Ripple's Legal Tussle with SEC: A Detailed Analysis
The ongoing legal dispute between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is nearing its end, triggering a surge in the associated cryptocurrency's value.
> As of Tuesday morning, XRP has surpassed the 50-cent threshold, attaining its highest price since April before a slight drop. By midday, the coin was trading around 49 cents, reflecting a 3.5% increase.
> Recent developments in Ripple's court case with the SEC have fueled an uptick in enthusiasm for cryptocurrency.
> In 2020, the SEC, under Chairman Gary Gensler, initiated legal action against Ripple and two of its executives, including CEO Brad Garlinghouse.
> The agency charged them with illegal sales of $1.3 billion in XRP, arguing that it should have been registered as a security, a claim that Ripple disputes. More here.
Market Story
Bitcoin, and Ether Remain Sluggish on Tuesday
> The world’s largest digital currency Bitcoin traded flat on Tuesday at $27,700 levels, up by about 0.4%, and up 2% over the last 7 days.
> The second largest cryptocurrency Ether traded up about 1% to trade at $1905 levels, up 3% over the last week.
> Other major cryptocurrencies like Ripple and Cardano were trading up 0.1%, and 0.1% respectively, and Dogecoin was trading down 0.6%.
