Cryptocurrency roundup for May 31: Optimism and Sui prepare for massive token release, Hong Kong tops Global cryptocurrency readiness and more

ECB Nears Decision on Digital Euro

A Revolutionary Leap in European Finance

In a significant step towards the evolution of digital currencies, the European Central Bank (ECB) has revealed that it is finalizing the prototypes for a digital euro.

> The reports were part of the investigation phase of the digital euro project, assessing the feasibility and design options for the proposed digital currency.

> The market research conducted during this phase enlisted input from various industry participants, who affirmed the technical potential and the availability of European providers for developing digital euro solutions.

> This exploration signifies a variety of architectural and technological possibilities for the digital euro.

> In a prototyping exercise conducted between July 2022 and February 2023, the ECB tested several use cases for the digital euro. Full report here.