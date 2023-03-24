Cryptocurrency roundup for March 24: Elon Musk overtakes Twitter HQ, Texas House representative introduces Bitcoin support, Terra Luna Co-Founder apprehended and more

Bitcoin and Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and Major Cryptocurrencies Defy Rate Hike: Market Resilience Amid Federal Reserve Decision

> Bitcoin maintained its position above $28,000 on Thursday, as leading cryptocurrencies appeared unfazed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's 25-basis point rate increase and ongoing apprehensions about the banking industry and upcoming monetary policy choices.

> BTC, the top cryptocurrency by market cap, traded near $28,200 on Thursday afternoon, experiencing a 4% increase within the last 24 hours.

> Earlier in the day, BTC had reached as high as $28,800, demonstrating a temporary resurgence of confidence in high-risk assets.

> Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, saw an over 5% gain, trading around $1,818 on Thursday afternoon.

> Earlier, it had soared to $1,858, its highest point since August. Meanwhile, Litecoin (LTC) increased by 12% during the day, hovering around $93.

> Coinglass data revealed that traders had liquidated around $3 million of LTC short positions within the past 24 hours, boosting the price from around $83 a day earlier.

> Additionally, Aptos' native APT token, a Layer 1 blockchain, climbed over 7% to settle near $13.