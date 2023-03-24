English
    Last Updated : March 24, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

    Cryptocurrency roundup for March 24: Elon Musk overtakes Twitter HQ, Texas House representative introduces Bitcoin support, Terra Luna Co-Founder apprehended and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

    Murtuza Merchant

    • Big Story

      Dogecoin Price Surges Over 4% After Elon Musk's Tweet

      In a recent tweet, tech billionaire and Dogecoin advocate Elon Musk made a joke about a fee for visiting Twitter headquarters, which he suggested should be paid in DOGE.
      > Responding to a user who expressed interest in visiting the head office of the social media platform, Musk quipped that it would "cost 3 Doge."
      > This is significantly less than the $8 USD monthly fee that Twitter charges for a blue verification check. At the time of writing, three Dogecoins are valued at $0.222040 USD.
      > Following Musk's tweet, the price of Dogecoin, the largest meme token by market cap, experienced a surge, rising over 4% to reach $0.0785.
      > While the price has since dropped slightly to $0.0776 on the Binance exchange, the initial increase may be attributed to enthusiasm from the Dogecoin community. More here

    • FTX

      FTX Group to Recover $404 Million in Proposed Settlement with Modulo Capital

      FTX Group is set to recover approximately $404 million, which its founder Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly transferred to the investment fund Modulo Capital.
      > The proposed bankruptcy settlement was made public on Wednesday and aims to add to the crypto firm's slowly growing pot of money.
      > According to court records, Modulo Capital, managed by Xiaoyun “Lily” Zhang and Duncan Rheingans-Yoo, received $475 million before FTX collapsed into bankruptcy amidst fraud allegations.
      > The settlement was filed on Wednesday afternoon in a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.
      > FTX has claimed that Modulo has no other funds to repay the $404 million in question.
      > By avoiding an expensive lawsuit, FTX said the deal is worth $460 million. Continue here.

    • SEC

      SEC Warns Investors: Crypto Exchanges a Danger Zone

      The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has encouraged investors to exercise caution when dealing with crypto asset securities.
      > The SEC's Office of Investors Education and Advocacy warned that platforms facilitating crypto trading might not be adhering to federal securities regulations.
      > In a Thursday bulletin, the SEC stated, "The law requires parties such as securities broker-dealers, investment advisers, and exchanges to register with the SEC, a state regulator, and/or a self-regulatory organization."
      > Furthermore, the bulletin emphasized that "entities and platforms involved in lending or staking crypto assets may be subject to the federal securities laws."
      > The SEC has made previous efforts to establish that numerous crypto exchanges are functioning as unregistered securities exchanges in the U.S., a perspective frequently expressed by SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Continue here.

    • FTX

      FTX Seeks to Recover $460 Million in Misused Customer Funds

      The financially distressed cryptocurrency exchange FTX is taking steps to recover customer funds that were reportedly misappropriated.
      > On Wednesday, the company filed a motion to recover $460 million in assets on behalf of its clients.
      > The recovery of these funds is anticipated to come from Modulo Capital, a hedge fund based in the Bahamas, which received around $475 million from Alameda Research, the investment arm of FTX, throughout 2022.
      > Earlier reports suggest that the investment in Modulo Capital was one of the most significant made by FTX under the leadership of its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried.
      > The recent court filing implies that Bankman-Fried may have personally directed Alameda Research to execute multiple investments in Modulo, with transactions beginning in May 2022. Full report here.

    • Bitcoin and Major Cryptocurrencies

      Bitcoin and Major Cryptocurrencies Defy Rate Hike: Market Resilience Amid Federal Reserve Decision

      > Bitcoin maintained its position above $28,000 on Thursday, as leading cryptocurrencies appeared unfazed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's 25-basis point rate increase and ongoing apprehensions about the banking industry and upcoming monetary policy choices.
      > BTC, the top cryptocurrency by market cap, traded near $28,200 on Thursday afternoon, experiencing a 4% increase within the last 24 hours.
      > Earlier in the day, BTC had reached as high as $28,800, demonstrating a temporary resurgence of confidence in high-risk assets.
      > Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, saw an over 5% gain, trading around $1,818 on Thursday afternoon.
      > Earlier, it had soared to $1,858, its highest point since August. Meanwhile, Litecoin (LTC) increased by 12% during the day, hovering around $93.
      > Coinglass data revealed that traders had liquidated around $3 million of LTC short positions within the past 24 hours, boosting the price from around $83 a day earlier.
      > Additionally, Aptos' native APT token, a Layer 1 blockchain, climbed over 7% to settle near $13.

