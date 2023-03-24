Last Updated : March 24, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for March 24: Elon Musk overtakes Twitter HQ, Texas House representative introduces Bitcoin support, Terra Luna Co-Founder apprehended and more
Big Story
Dogecoin Price Surges Over 4% After Elon Musk's Tweet
In a recent tweet, tech billionaire and Dogecoin advocate Elon Musk made a joke about a fee for visiting Twitter headquarters, which he suggested should be paid in DOGE.
> Responding to a user who expressed interest in visiting the head office of the social media platform, Musk quipped that it would "cost 3 Doge."
> This is significantly less than the $8 USD monthly fee that Twitter charges for a blue verification check. At the time of writing, three Dogecoins are valued at $0.222040 USD.
> Following Musk's tweet, the price of Dogecoin, the largest meme token by market cap, experienced a surge, rising over 4% to reach $0.0785.
> While the price has since dropped slightly to $0.0776 on the Binance exchange, the initial increase may be attributed to enthusiasm from the Dogecoin community. More here
FTX
FTX Group to Recover $404 Million in Proposed Settlement with Modulo Capital
FTX Group is set to recover approximately $404 million, which its founder Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly transferred to the investment fund Modulo Capital.
> The proposed bankruptcy settlement was made public on Wednesday and aims to add to the crypto firm's slowly growing pot of money.
> According to court records, Modulo Capital, managed by Xiaoyun “Lily” Zhang and Duncan Rheingans-Yoo, received $475 million before FTX collapsed into bankruptcy amidst fraud allegations.
> The settlement was filed on Wednesday afternoon in a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.
> FTX has claimed that Modulo has no other funds to repay the $404 million in question.
> By avoiding an expensive lawsuit, FTX said the deal is worth $460 million. Continue here.
SEC
SEC Warns Investors: Crypto Exchanges a Danger Zone
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has encouraged investors to exercise caution when dealing with crypto asset securities.
> The SEC's Office of Investors Education and Advocacy warned that platforms facilitating crypto trading might not be adhering to federal securities regulations.
> In a Thursday bulletin, the SEC stated, "The law requires parties such as securities broker-dealers, investment advisers, and exchanges to register with the SEC, a state regulator, and/or a self-regulatory organization."
> Furthermore, the bulletin emphasized that "entities and platforms involved in lending or staking crypto assets may be subject to the federal securities laws."
> The SEC has made previous efforts to establish that numerous crypto exchanges are functioning as unregistered securities exchanges in the U.S., a perspective frequently expressed by SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Continue here.
FTX
FTX Seeks to Recover $460 Million in Misused Customer Funds
The financially distressed cryptocurrency exchange FTX is taking steps to recover customer funds that were reportedly misappropriated.
> On Wednesday, the company filed a motion to recover $460 million in assets on behalf of its clients.
> The recovery of these funds is anticipated to come from Modulo Capital, a hedge fund based in the Bahamas, which received around $475 million from Alameda Research, the investment arm of FTX, throughout 2022.
> Earlier reports suggest that the investment in Modulo Capital was one of the most significant made by FTX under the leadership of its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried.
> The recent court filing implies that Bankman-Fried may have personally directed Alameda Research to execute multiple investments in Modulo, with transactions beginning in May 2022. Full report here.
Bitcoin and Major Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin and Major Cryptocurrencies Defy Rate Hike: Market Resilience Amid Federal Reserve Decision
> Bitcoin maintained its position above $28,000 on Thursday, as leading cryptocurrencies appeared unfazed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's 25-basis point rate increase and ongoing apprehensions about the banking industry and upcoming monetary policy choices.
> BTC, the top cryptocurrency by market cap, traded near $28,200 on Thursday afternoon, experiencing a 4% increase within the last 24 hours.
> Earlier in the day, BTC had reached as high as $28,800, demonstrating a temporary resurgence of confidence in high-risk assets.
> Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, saw an over 5% gain, trading around $1,818 on Thursday afternoon.
> Earlier, it had soared to $1,858, its highest point since August. Meanwhile, Litecoin (LTC) increased by 12% during the day, hovering around $93.
> Coinglass data revealed that traders had liquidated around $3 million of LTC short positions within the past 24 hours, boosting the price from around $83 a day earlier.
> Additionally, Aptos' native APT token, a Layer 1 blockchain, climbed over 7% to settle near $13.