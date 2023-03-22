Cryptocurrency roundup for March 22: GMX explores expansion to other blockchains, Circle Internet Financial to open headquarters in Paris, ConsenSys enables direct crypto purchases on MetaMask and more

NFTs Tax

IRS Considers Taxation of NFTs: What You Need to Know

According to a recent document published by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) may be taxed on par with other collectibles, such as fine wine or works of art.

> This move could impact taxpayers who have included NFTs in their retirement plans.

> The proposed guidance is the IRS's first effort to clarify the tax treatment of digital assets in some time, filling a void that has caused confusion among taxpayers.

> The IRS and the Treasury Department are currently requesting feedback on forthcoming guidance related to the tax treatment of NFTs.

> This guidance implies that NFTs may be treated less favorably under capital gains tax rules.

> Additionally, the statement notes that there may be implications for individual retirement accounts that acquire these assets. Details here.