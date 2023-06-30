Cryptocurrency roundup for June 30: Binance Faces Roadblock in Germany, Fidelity Back in the Bitcoin ETF Game, The Mysterious Pacific Splashdown by Cardano founder, and more.

Legal Proceedings

Coinbase Strikes Back at SEC Lawsuit with Digital Asset Defense

In its legal rebuttal to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase, the American cryptocurrency exchange, has argued that the digital assets available for trading on its platform are beyond the regulatory scope of the SEC.

> Earlier in June, the SEC initiated legal proceedings against Coinbase, accusing the exchange of offering about twelve cryptocurrencies that were not registered securities.

> Coinbase, in the court documents submitted on Thursday, contended that the cryptocurrencies in question do not qualify as investment contracts and consequently should not be classified as securities.

> The company had previously made similar assertions in tweets and blog posts, but the recent legal submission provided a more in-depth explanation of its stance. Details here.