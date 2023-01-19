Cryptocurrency roundup for January 19: Coinbase halts operations in Japan, FTX US suffers $90M in unauthorized transfers, and more

Big Story US Justice Department Says Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Wednesday said the United States Justice Department (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters, and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Wednesday said the United States Justice Department (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters, and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. > Monaco was addressing reporters as she announced that the DOJ in partnership with the Treasury Department and French law enforcement authorities disrupted Bitzlato, a China-based cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly laundered criminal proceeds from the darknet. > Last night, agents of the FBI arrested Bitzlato’s founder, Anatoly Legkodymov. > She further said that Legkodymov, a Russian national and founder and majority owner of Bitzlato, a Hong Kong-registered cryptocurrency exchange was arrested last night in Miami by FBI agents. More here.



Newsmakers Coinbase Announces Suspension of Services in Japan

Prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase has announced that it will be suspending its services in Japan in the coming weeks. Prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase has announced that it will be suspending its services in Japan in the coming weeks. > The company cited the current market conditions as the reason for the decision. In a blog post, Coinbase stated that the company has made the difficult decision to halt operations in Japan and conduct a comprehensive review of its business in the country. > However, the company is committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for its customers. The company will stop accepting fiat deposits on Friday, January 20, and will allow customers to withdraw their cash and crypto holdings until February 16th. > After this date, any remaining funds will be converted into Japanese Yen and sent to a Guaranty Account at the Legal Affairs Bureau, where customers will need to retrieve it themselves. Full report here.



FTX Case Crypto Exchange FTX US Suffers $90M In Unauthorized Transfers After Bankruptcy Declaration

Over half of the assets of FTX US amounting to $90 million were subject to unauthorized third-party transfers after the embattled exchange filed for bankruptcy, according to a presentation made to the FTX creditor committee. Over half of the assets of FTX US amounting to $90 million were subject to unauthorized third-party transfers after the embattled exchange filed for bankruptcy, according to a presentation made to the FTX creditor committee. > With respect to the FTX US exchange, the FTX Debtors have identified approximately $181 million of digital assets. > "We are making important progress in our efforts to maximize recoveries, and it has taken a Herculean investigative effort from our team to uncover this preliminary information," said John J. Ray III, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer of the FTX Debtors. Read More