Cryptocurrency roundup for February 17: ECB investigates digital Euro to protect Europe's strategic autonomy and more

Big Story Cryptocurrency Tokens Launched in 2022 Were Pump-and-Dump Scams Approximately one-quarter, or 24%, of cryptocurrency tokens launched in the previous year, showed indications of being involved in pump-and-dump fraud, according to a report from blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis. This type of fraud, which is prevalent in traditional finance, is executed when scammers promote stocks they own to other investors, causing the price to skyrocket. At a specific point, the fraudsters sell their overpriced shares for a profit, causing the price to collapse. Chainalysis indicated that this is mainly due to the ease with which bad actors can launch a new token and manipulate its value by controlling the initial trade volume and circulating supply to establish an artificially high price and market capitalization for it. More here

Newsmakers Analysis Reveals Profitability of Ethereum Staking: Binance Research Report Binance Research has recently conducted an analysis on the profitability of Ethereum staking, revealing that a significant minority of ether holders who have staked their ETH in Ethereum's Beacon Chain over the past three years are currently in profit, while the majority are underwater. Ethereum staking is a form of passive investing, where users lock their ETH tokens to validate transactions in return for an annualized staking yield of approximately 4%. Since Beacon Chain went live in December 2020, over 16.5 million ether, worth $27.7 billion, have been staked. According to Binance Research, 31% or 5.115 million ETH is in profit, while the remaining 11.385 million ETH are in loss. Details here

Digital Euro European Central Bank Develops Digital Euro Amid Geopolitical Tensions The European Central Bank (ECB) is exploring the possibility of developing a digital currency, in an effort to safeguard itself against potential conflicts with the United States and China. The ECB has been researching the feasibility of a digital euro since October 2021, with a decision on whether to proceed to the testing phase to be made by EU heads of state this autumn. The motivation for a digital euro arises from concerns that the Eurozone could become caught between US big tech companies and Chinese payment systems, with a resulting lack of digital platforms. Guido Zimmermann, senior economist at German bank LBBW, commented on this, stating: “The ECB is worried that the eurozone will end up in a geopolitical and economic sandwich position between the big tech companies of the USA and the payment systems of China without a digital euro.” More here

Binance Buzz Binance to Pay Monetary Penalties for Regulatory Violations in the U.S. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is expected to face fines from U.S. regulators as part of ongoing investigations, according to the firm's chief strategy officer, Patrick Hillmann. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Hillmann stated that the company, which began operations in China in 2017, had initially been run by software engineers who were unfamiliar with the legal and regulatory frameworks governing the cryptocurrency industry. While Binance has since made efforts to improve compliance, Hillmann said that regulators are likely to impose fines for past conduct. Binance is among several large exchanges facing U.S. investigations into their crypto offerings. The company is not available to U.S. traders, according to Hillmann Full report here.

Funding Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank lead the $65M funding round for Taurus SA's digital asset platform Digital asset infrastructure provider Taurus SA on Thursday announced a $65 million Series B capital raise from strategic investors, including banking giants Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. Other institutional investors include Pictet Group, Cedar Mundi Ventures, as well as Series A investors, Arab Bank Switzerland, and Investis, a stock-listed real-estate group. The company stated that the transaction was approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The funds will be used to support Taurus' growth strategy across three main priorities - hiring top engineering talent to further develop its platform, expanding its sales and customer success organization with new offices in Europe, UAE, the Americas, and South-East Asia, and maintain stringent security, risk, and compliance requirements across product lines, processes, and organizations. More here