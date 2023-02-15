Cryptocurrency roundup for February 15: US regulators limiting Stablecoin, FCA issues warning to unregistered Crypto ATM operators in the UK, and more

KeyFi

KeyFi founder and others barred from transferring property in Celsius bankruptcy case

A court has issued a temporary restraining order against KeyFi founder, Jason Stone and others associated with the staking firm, barring them from disposing or transferring most of the property linked to the Celsius bankruptcy case. The order stipulates that parties cannot use methods like Tornado Cash to conceal the location of any property that could satisfy a judgment in the case. However, the NFTs used in decentralized finance activities, including 13 Cryptopunk NFTs and one Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, are exempt from the order. Stone and KeyFi can continue to use them but are required to make a request to Celsius and the Celsius Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors before performing any transactions unrelated to the listed NFTs if they believe they need to avoid liquidation or other financial problems. Continue here.