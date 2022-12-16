Cryptocurrency roundup for December 16: Donald Trump announces NFTs, investors lost more in Terra collapse compared to FTX and more

From New York

Banks In New York Must Take Regulatory Nod Before Getting Involved In Cryptos



Banks registered in New York State must request regulatory approval 90 days prior to engaging in crypto assets, even if it is through a third party, according to the New York Department of Financial Services. According to the guidelines released on Thursday, banks will be required to provide the Department of Financial Services with business plans and operating models that include information about the clients they want to serve. Superintendent Adrienne Harris stated in a statement that “Today’s guidance is critical to ensuring that consumers’ hard-earned money is protected, that New York regulated banking organizations remain resilient and competitive, and that the expectations are clear for those that wish to submit proposals for virtual currency-related activity." Read details here

