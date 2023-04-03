Cryptocurrency roundup for April 3: Insights from crypto experts, Flybondi's NFT ticketing, Bitcoin's 3rd positive month, Novogratz highlights enthusiasm amid pressure and more

Market News

Cryptocurrency Surge: Bitcoin, Ether, and Altcoins Rally Amid Binance Legal Woes

Cryptocurrency values appeared unaffected by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's lawsuit against Binance earlier in the week, with bitcoin experiencing its most successful quarter since 2021.

> Over the past week, Bitcoin's value increased by approximately 2.6%, reaching $28,200, as per Coinbase data sourced from TradingView. In the first quarter, Bitcoin's value surged over 70%, marking its strongest performance since the beginning of 2021, driven by a rally in risk assets.

>The CFTC is suing Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, for purportedly breaching federal regulations and failing to register the exchange in the United States.

> This legal action initially caused a dip in cryptocurrency prices at the beginning of the week, but the market quickly recovered. BNB coin experienced a 3% drop to $314 within the week.

> In the past seven days, Ether's value increased by around 3.2%, trading at approximately $1,800. Ripple's XRP saw an 18% gain following updates on its SEC lawsuit, although a final decision remains pending.

> Cardano's ADA appreciated over 8%, and Dogecoin's value rose 7.5% during the same timeframe.

> ARB's price decreased by 7.2% in the past 24 hours, falling to $1.18, according to CoinGecko data. This decline occurred after the Arbitrum Foundation started selling ARB tokens in exchange for stablecoins, prior to the community formally approving its budget.