Cryptocurrency roundup for April 17: SEC Chair faces subpoena threat over Bankman-Fried charges investigation and more

Bitrue Hack: Inside the $23 Million Crypto Wallet Exploit and Its Aftermath

In a recent tweet, Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue announced that hackers had stolen $23 million from one of its wallets. The exchange did not provide details on how the attack occurred. Bitrue stated, "We have identified a brief exploit in one of our hot wallets on 07:18 (UTC), 14 April 2023. We were able to address this matter quickly and prevented the further exploit of funds," and mentioned that the team is currently investigating the situation. The stolen assets, valued at approximately $23 million, consisted of various cryptocurrencies, including ETH, QNT, GALA, SHIB, HOT, and MATIC. The affected wallet held less than 5% of Bitrue's total reserves, and the remaining wallet was not compromised. As a precaution, the exchange has temporarily halted all withdrawals, with plans to resume the service on April 18. Details here.