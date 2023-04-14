Cryptocurrency roundup for April 14: BonkSwap: The Next Generation Dog-Themed DEX, Mastercard Debuts NFTs for Web3 Artists, Justin Sun, Soulja Boy, and Austin Mahone Face SEC Summons and more

Big Story Bonk Inu Launches BonkSwap DEX: A New Era for Dog-Themed Cryptocurrencies

> According to BonkSwap developers' tweet, "We will integrate incredible, rewarding Bonk-powered games, add innovative trading features like options, and perpetual futures powered by HxroNetwork, and expand liquidity to make trading Bonk easier than any other token in Solana." Bonk Inu developers have launched their dog-inspired protocol's native decentralized exchange (DEX), BonkSwap, in a significant development for the widely-followed token. Powered by Solana smart contracts, BonkSwap will enable users to trade Solana, Bonk Inu, and stablecoins. Most fees (80%) on BonkSwap will be allocated to reward liquidity providers and locked stakers of Bonk and BonkSwap LP positions, potentially increasing value for BONK holders. In the coming months, the developers plan to introduce additional features, such as a BONK-based game and futures offerings on the BonkSwap exchange. According to BonkSwap developers' tweet, "We will integrate incredible, rewarding Bonk-powered games, add innovative trading features like options, and perpetual futures powered by HxroNetwork, and expand liquidity to make trading Bonk easier than any other token in Solana."

Time To Redeem Binance Unlocks ETH Withdrawals Following Shapella Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

BETH is a wrapped token issued by Binance that is pegged 1:1 to ETH on the Ethereum blockchain. Binance revealed on Thursday that starting from April 19, 08:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), users who staked Ether (ETH) through the platform can redeem coins with their BETH holdings at a 1:1 ratio. The announcement followed Ethereum's implementation of the eagerly awaited Shapella hard fork, also known as the Shanghai upgrade, which allowed the withdrawal of over 18 million ETH staked in the blockchain since late 2020. Binance noted that once users submit withdrawal requests, they cannot be canceled, and the initial processing may take anywhere from 15 days to several weeks. Redeemed Ether will be sent to users' spot wallets, and BETH tokens locked in pending ETH withdrawal requests will not be eligible for staking rewards. BETH is a wrapped token issued by Binance that is pegged 1:1 to ETH on the Ethereum blockchain.

Faulty? Yearn Finance's iearn Protocol Exploit: $11.6 Million in Damages

An early version of the DeFi protocol Yearn Finance, known as iearn, experienced an exploit today, resulting in a loss of $11.6 million, as reported by PeckShield. The attacker obtained a variety of stablecoins, including DAI, USDC, BUSD, TUSD, and USDT, according to LookOnChain. Crypto researcher Samczsun, who operates under a pseudonym, alleged that Yearn Finance's yUSDT version has been faulty since its launch approximately three years ago. He explained that it was "misconfigured to use the Fulcrum iUSDC token instead of the Fulcrum iUSDT token." PeckShield supported this claim, stating that the primary issue appears to be the improperly configured yUSDT. The attacker exploited this misconfiguration to create 1.2 quadrillion yUSDT from a mere $10,000 investment, later converting it into other stablecoins.

Sold! Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Sold for $3 Million: Influencer Liquidates Collection

Well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club holder known as @franklinisbored on Twitter announced they sold "a lot" of non-fungible tokens from the blue-chip collection created by Yuga Labs. The Block Research confirmed that @franklinisbored sold a total of 27 Bored Ape NFTs for ETH 1,439, or nearly $3 million. The NFTs sold for an average of ETH 55.29, roughly $110,000 per Bored Ape, The Block Research also said. The price of ether has recently been rising amid the Shapella upgrade. The major NFT investor may now only hold two Bored Apes, said The Block Research, adding that the sale caused the collection's floor price to slide to its lowest level in five months.

Crypto-ready Smartphone Solana's Crypto-Ready Saga Smartphone Set to Launch on May 8

Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone on May 8. Moreover, the company behind the landmark device has stated that pre-ordered phones are already being shipped currently. The rising prominence of mobile phones in the tech industry makes the development of a crypto-ready smartphone an interesting idea. Subsequently, the arrival of launch date arrives almost 10 months after the blockchain company teased the idea. Solana Labs has officially announced that their crypto-ready smartphone, called the Saga, will launch on May 8. Alternatively, the company has announced the arrival alongside news that devices placed on pre-order are being shipped out currently.

Accusations CFTC Chairman Criticizes Binance for Alleged Regulatory Violations

Unregistered Securities SEC Summons Tron Founder and Celebrities in Unregistered Securities Case

For The Musicians

Mastercard Launches Music Pass NFTs to Empower Web3 Musicians

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has served a summons to Justin Sun, the founder of Tron Foundation Ltd., rapper Soulja Boy, and YouTube music star Austin Mahone, following a civil complaint from the agency last month regarding tokens issued by Tron and filesharing company BitTorrent. The SEC named the three as the only individuals not cooperating in a case involving several celebrities, which alleged that Tronix and BTT, the BitTorrent token, were unregistered securities offerings. Actress Lindsay Lohan, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, adult film star Kendra Lust, rapper Lil Yachty, and singers Akon and Ne-Yo all settled with the SEC over similar civil charges, as stated in an agency release last month.

A Remarkable Week

Bitcoin Miners Soar as BTC and ETH Prices Climb: A Week of Gains

Mastercard announced on Wednesday at NFT.NYC that it is launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to support Web3 musicians in advancing their careers. The Mastercard Music Pass NFT, developed in collaboration with Polygon, is a free-to-mint digital collectible that grants artists access to the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program. The program offers AI technology, educational resources, and guidance from Web3 mentors like artist Latashá and Ledger Chief Experience Officer Ian Rodgers. These NFTs will be available for collection by Web3 musicians, fans, and enthusiasts through April. Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and President of the Healthcare Business at Mastercard stated in a press release that the main objective of the company's new NFTs and accelerator program is to provide Web3 education.