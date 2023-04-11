Crypto roundup for April 11: Alameda scrutinized in FTX report, Bitget Web3 Fund, Bitcoin crosses $30,000 and more

Big Story FTX's First Interim Report Describes Control Failures and Customer Fund Mismanagement

> Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently under house arrest and facing criminal charges, allegedly described Alameda as "hilariously beyond any threshold of any auditor being able to even get partially through an audit. FTX, the crypto exchange that recently collapsed, has released its first interim report on the control failures that led to its downfall.> The 45-page report, published by FTX Trading Ltd and its affiliated debtors, describes the company's sloppy record-keeping, lack of cybersecurity defenses, and limited expertise in key areas like finance in great detail.> One particularly concerning issue highlighted in the report is the involvement of Alameda Research, the trading firm that had access to billions of dollars in customer funds stored with FTX.> The report states that Alameda had difficulty understanding its positions and accounting for them, making it essentially unauditable.> Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently under house arrest and facing criminal charges, allegedly described Alameda as "hilariously beyond any threshold of any auditor being able to even get partially through an audit. Continue here

> The fund will seek out VCs and projects globally but prioritize partners in Asia that have a clear roadmap and an experienced team, and those that offer innovative solutions to real-world problems. Bitget, the top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, announced the launch of its Bitget Web3 Fund during Hong Kong Blockchain Week.> The company has invested an initial $100 million in the fund, which aims to support the development of the next generation of crypto projects by investing in Web3-friendly venture capital and outstanding Web3 projects.> Bitget's 'Go beyond derivative' strategy in 2023 includes the launch of the Bitget Web3 Fund.> The company hopes to foster a positive attitude towards the digital currencies economy and support the development of the Web3 environment.> The fund will seek out VCs and projects globally but prioritize partners in Asia that have a clear roadmap and an experienced team, and those that offer innovative solutions to real-world problems. Details here.

> The report describes how these individuals commingled and misused corporate and customer funds, joked internally about losing track of millions of dollars in assets, and stifled dissent. A report by FTX Trading Ltd. debtors has revealed that the failed crypto exchange lacked fundamental financial and accounting controls, leading to the loss of billions of dollars in customer funds.> The report suggests that the collapse of FTX was due to "hubris, incompetence, and greed" on the part of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and other top executives.> The report also highlights the company's lack of oversight and control, with a small group of individuals controlling the business and showing little interest in instituting appropriate controls.> The report describes how these individuals commingled and misused corporate and customer funds, joked internally about losing track of millions of dollars in assets, and stifled dissent. Full report here

> Jared Grey, SushiSwap's "head chef," confirmed the bug and urged users who had interacted with the blockchain to revoke all permissions granted to the exchange's contracts. D Over the weekend, SushiSwap suffered a major security breach when a bug in its RouterProcessor2 contract was exploited, leading to the theft of approximately $3.3 million worth of Ethereum from a user's wallet.PeckShield, a blockchain security and data analytics company, confirmed that the "approve-related bug" in the contract allowed the attacker to steal 1,800 ETH from the victim's wallet.> Binance-backed cybersecurity firm Ancilia conducted a separate analysis and found that the flaw resulted from a failure to validate access permissions during a swap transaction.> The vulnerable contract was also discovered on the Polygon network.> Jared Grey, SushiSwap's "head chef," confirmed the bug and urged users who had interacted with the blockchain to revoke all permissions granted to the exchange's contracts. D etails here

> SBIC signed with Whinstone in October 2019, but the company later faced stumbling blocks after discovering that it required documentation to turn on the power. Bitcoin miner SBI Crypto Co. has filed a lawsuit against Whinstone US, a Texas-based data center, for misrepresenting its capacity to host a large-scale mining operation and for resulting damages of millions of dollars due to substandard conditions and delays.> SBI Crypto is accusing Whinstone of fraud, fraudulent inducement of contract, fraud by nondisclosure, negligent bailment, and breach of the Hosting Service Agreement, according to the lawsuit filed with the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.> SBIC signed with Whinstone in October 2019, but the company later faced stumbling blocks after discovering that it required documentation to turn on the power. Continue here

> "North Korea continues to engage in cyber-enabled illicit activities, including stealing digital currencies from exchanges and other entities to evade sanctions and fund its illicit programs," the three envoys said in a joint statement. Special envoys from the United States, Japan, and South Korea for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have expressed deep concerns over the country's growing nuclear program, highlighting the role of North Korean hackers and IT specialists in fueling the regime's weapons development.> According to a report by AFP, North Korea's overseas workers, including those engaged in "malicious cyber activities," are a major source of funding for the regime's weapons programs through the theft and laundering of funds, including cryptocurrencies.> "North Korea continues to engage in cyber-enabled illicit activities, including stealing digital currencies from exchanges and other entities to evade sanctions and fund its illicit programs," the three envoys said in a joint statement. Details here.

> Other firms that billed FTX in February include Alvarez & Marsal, which charged the exchange $12 million for 17,000 hours of work and $229,000 in expenses, and Landis Rath & Cobb, which billed $583,000 in compensation and $11,000 in reimbursements for 874 hours of work. FTX, a bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, reportedly paid more than $30 million in legal fees and adviser compensation for the month of February, according to bankruptcy court filings.> The fees were incurred by a half-dozen firms, including Sullivan & Cromwell, Landis Rath & Cobb, AlixPartners, Perella Weinberg Partners, Alvarez & Marsal North America, and FTX CEO John Ray III's Owl Hill Advisory.> The six firms reportedly billed more than 35,400 hours of work in February.> Sullivan & Cromwell, the largest biller, charged FTX $13.5 million for 12,127 hours of work, listing an additional $82,000 in expenses.> Other firms that billed FTX in February include Alvarez & Marsal, which charged the exchange $12 million for 17,000 hours of work and $229,000 in expenses, and Landis Rath & Cobb, which billed $583,000 in compensation and $11,000 in reimbursements for 874 hours of work. Full report here.

> The blockchain will also introduce non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that store the owner’s activity data. Zero-knowledge (ZK) layer 2 blockchain CryptoGPT has secured $10 million in a Series A funding round led by market maker DWF Labs.> The blockchain’s valuation now stands at $250 million, according to a statement. CryptoGPT is focusing on integrating ZK technology for private data transfers, developing its ZK rollup layer 2 blockchain, and a data-to-AI engine.> The new funding will be used to expand its developer team worldwide and strengthen its presence in Asian markets.> Co-founder and CTO Dejan Erja said that CryptoGPT aims to enable users to monetize their data across various sectors, including fitness, dating, gaming, and education.> The blockchain will also introduce non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that store the owner’s activity data. Details here

> Gupta also spent eight years at Goldman Sachs as vice president and head of US-listed options. Vishal Gupta, the former senior director of product management at Coinbase Global, is leaving the digital-asset trading platform to work on a new project in the crypto space, according to a person familiar with the matter.> The focus of Gupta's new project remains unclear, but the anonymous source confirms he will stay within the crypto industry. Coinbase declined to comment on the matter.> During his tenure at Coinbase, Gupta played a significant role in developing key products for the exchange.> Prior to that, he worked for Circle Internet Financial, where he was responsible for launching the company's flagship stablecoin USD Coin.> Gupta also spent eight years at Goldman Sachs as vice president and head of US-listed options. Continue reading