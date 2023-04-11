Crypto roundup for April 11: Alameda scrutinized in FTX report, Bitget Web3 Fund, Bitcoin crosses $30,000 and more

Big Story

FTX's First Interim Report Describes Control Failures and Customer Fund Mismanagement

FTX, the crypto exchange that recently collapsed, has released its first interim report on the control failures that led to its downfall.

> The 45-page report, published by FTX Trading Ltd and its affiliated debtors, describes the company's sloppy record-keeping, lack of cybersecurity defenses, and limited expertise in key areas like finance in great detail.

> One particularly concerning issue highlighted in the report is the involvement of Alameda Research, the trading firm that had access to billions of dollars in customer funds stored with FTX.

> The report states that Alameda had difficulty understanding its positions and accounting for them, making it essentially unauditable.

Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently under house arrest and facing criminal charges, allegedly described Alameda as "hilariously beyond any threshold of any auditor being able to even get partially through an audit.