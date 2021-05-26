MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices tracker: Bitcoin breaches 40k-mark, Ethereum rises by 16%

The most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin, comprising about 43 percent of the global crypto market capitalisation, was trading at $40,162.32, with a 8.47 percent rise and its market capitalisation stood at $752.05 billion until the report was filed.

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 07:17 PM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Cryptocurrency (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Bitcoin on May 26 breached $40,000 mark in the crytpotrading, after slipping to $36,836.70 in past 24 hours, according to cryptocurrency platform coindesk.com.

The most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin, comprising about 43 percent of the global crypto market capitalisation, was trading at $40,162.32, with a 8.47 percent rise and its market capitalisation stood at $752.05 billion until the report was filed.

Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum

Among the other cryptocoins, which saw was Ether -- built on open source Ethereum blockchain -- reached to a maximum value of $2,914.89 during the trading time. However, its lowest value was recorded at $2,434.86 in past 24 hours. Currently, the cryptocoin is being priced at $2,855.18 with a 16.24 percent rise and its market capitalisation stood at $331.27 billion.

Emerged as joke in 2013, the Dogecoin was once trading its highest at $0.367165 and its lowest value was recorded at $0.333310. At the time of filing the report, the coin -- created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus to satirize the growth of altcoins by making the doge internet meme into a cryptocurrency -- was being traded at $0.355322 with a rise by 5.10 percent and its its market capitalisation reached to $45.92 billion.

Close

Related stories

Apart from the three most popular cryptocoins, Cardano was being traded at $1.79 (19.58% rise), Steller at $0.453834 (7.79% rise), Bitcoin Cash at $758 (8.43% rise), Cosmos at $15.13 (16.58% rise), Polkadot at $23.35 (14.04% rise), and Yearn Finance at $49,117.98 (10.39% rise).

Earlier this week, the crypto market witnessed a free fall following environmental concerns related to bitcoin mining, China's ban and mixed cues from one of its biggest proponent Elon Musk.

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency prices #Cryptotrading #Dogecoin #Ethereum
first published: May 26, 2021 07:17 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.