Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 8: Bitcoin in green, Ether up 4%; Binance Coin biggest gainer

Moneycontrol News
Sep 08, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 37.76 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.52 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 8 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.82 per cent to $974.88 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 17.02 per cent to $72.14 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.20 billion, 8.60 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $66.77 billion, which is 92.57 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

At 8:00 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,25,149 2.34%
Ethereum 1,35,213.3 4.65%
Tether 83.98 -1.04%
Cardano 38.79 2.05%
Binance Coin 23,099.98 5.47%
XRP 27.23 2.26%
Polkadot 609.29 5.05%
Dogecoin 5.1000 -0.25%
first published: Sep 8, 2022 08:21 am
