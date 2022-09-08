Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 8: Bitcoin in green, Ether up 4%; Binance Coin biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 8 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.82 per cent to $974.88 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 17.02 per cent to $72.14 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.20 billion, 8.60 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $66.77 billion, which is 92.57 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 37.76 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.52 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
At 8:00 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,25,149
|2.34%
|Ethereum
|1,35,213.3
|4.65%
|Tether
|83.98
|-1.04%
|Cardano
|38.79
|2.05%
|Binance Coin
|23,099.98
|5.47%
|XRP
|27.23
|2.26%
|Polkadot
|609.29
|5.05%
|Dogecoin
|5.1000
|-0.25%