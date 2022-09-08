Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 8: Bitcoin in green, Ether up 4%; Binance Coin biggest gainer

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 8 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.82 per cent to $974.88 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 17.02 per cent to $72.14 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.20 billion, 8.60 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $66.77 billion, which is 92.57 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 37.76 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.52 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,25,149 2.34% Ethereum 1,35,213.3 4.65% Tether 83.98 -1.04% Cardano 38.79 2.05% Binance Coin 23,099.98 5.47% XRP 27.23 2.26% Polkadot 609.29 5.05% Dogecoin 5.1000 -0.25%