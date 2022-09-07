 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 7: Bitcoin trades over Rs 16 lakh, Ethereum down

Moneycontrol News
Sep 07, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

The total crypto market volume increased 39.52 percent to $87.71 billion over the last 24 hours.

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 7 as the global crypto market cap increased 5.13 percent to $941.28 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 39.52 percent to $87.71 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.94 billion, 7.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $80.81 billion, which is 92.14 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.26 percent, which is a decrease of 0.04 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 7:46 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,00,000 -4.78%
Ethereum 1,30,500 -3.37%
Tether 84.89 1.78%
Cardano 38.900 -2.75%
Binance Coin 22,011.00 -7%
XRP 26.6262 -4.16%
Polkadot 612 -3.33%
Dogecoin 5.1149 -0.88%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 7, 2022 08:04 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.