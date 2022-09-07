Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 7: Bitcoin trades over Rs 16 lakh, Ethereum down

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 7 as the global crypto market cap increased 5.13 percent to $941.28 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 39.52 percent to $87.71 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.94 billion, 7.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $80.81 billion, which is 92.14 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.26 percent, which is a decrease of 0.04 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 7:46 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,00,000 -4.78% Ethereum 1,30,500 -3.37% Tether 84.89 1.78% Cardano 38.900 -2.75% Binance Coin 22,011.00 -7% XRP 26.6262 -4.16% Polkadot 612 -3.33% Dogecoin 5.1149 -0.88%

Moneycontrol News