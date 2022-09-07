Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 7: Bitcoin trades over Rs 16 lakh, Ethereum down

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 7 as the global crypto market cap increased 5.13 percent to $941.28 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 39.52 percent to $87.71 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.94 billion, 7.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $80.81 billion, which is 92.14 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.26 percent, which is a decrease of 0.04 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
At 7:46 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
Find more blockchain, business and market related stories here
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,00,000
|-4.78%
|Ethereum
|1,30,500
|-3.37%
|Tether
|84.89
|1.78%
|Cardano
|38.900
|-2.75%
|Binance Coin
|22,011.00
|-7%
|XRP
|26.6262
|-4.16%
|Polkadot
|612
|-3.33%
|Dogecoin
|5.1149
|-0.88%