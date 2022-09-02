Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 2: Bitcoin at Rs 16.55 lakh; Cardano biggest gainer, Dogecoin biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 2. The global crypto market cap stood at $981.86 billion, a 0.09 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $62.41 billion, making a 9.77 percent decline.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.55 billion, 8.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.11 billion, which is 91.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16.55 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.08 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.23 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, the Web3 space in India is teeming with young entrepreneurs below the age of 35, with disruptive ideas but are hamstrung by a ‘tricky’ taxation system, limited domain knowledge and security issues.

The new taxation regime, which faced a backlash from the crypto industry, remains a problem for Web3 entrepreneurs as well. Read more here.

At 7:29 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,55,401 -0.61% Ethereum 1,30,223.7 0.36% Tether 83.99 -0.15% Cardano 38.4942 3.42% Binance Coin 23,289.99 -2.88% XRP 26.9154 -0.31% Polkadot 601.00 -2.87% Dogecoin 5.1500 -3.44%

Moneycontrol News