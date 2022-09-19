Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 19: Bitcoin drops below $19,000-mark, Ethereum biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in red early today on September 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 6.55 per cent to $909.40 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 43.72 per cent to $69.19 billion during the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.00 billion, 7.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $62.88 billion, which is 90.88 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.22 lakh, with a dominance of 39.59 per cent. This was a 0.16 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In dollar terms, bitcoin fell 5.4 per cent to $18,934.8 - dropping below $19,000-mark again. Its market value stood at $373 billion. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9 per cent from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

As of 8.30 am on September 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,22,500 -3.99% Ethereum 1,10,961.5 -10.51% Tether 85.98 2.1% Cardano 38.9988 -2.74% Binance Coin 22,000.10 -3.55% XRP 29.9079 -5.01% Polkadot 574.94 -1.72% Dogecoin 5.0185 -1.62%

Moneycontrol News