Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 19: Bitcoin drops below $19,000-mark, Ethereum biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in red early today on September 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 6.55 per cent to $909.40 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 43.72 per cent to $69.19 billion during the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.00 billion, 7.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $62.88 billion, which is 90.88 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.22 lakh, with a dominance of 39.59 per cent. This was a 0.16 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
In dollar terms, bitcoin fell 5.4 per cent to $18,934.8 - dropping below $19,000-mark again. Its market value stood at $373 billion. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9 per cent from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.
As of 8.30 am on September 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,22,500
|-3.99%
|Ethereum
|1,10,961.5
|-10.51%
|Tether
|85.98
|2.1%
|Cardano
|38.9988
|-2.74%
|Binance Coin
|22,000.10
|-3.55%
|XRP
|29.9079
|-5.01%
|Polkadot
|574.94
|-1.72%
|Dogecoin
|5.0185
|-1.62%