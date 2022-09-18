Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 18: Major cryptos flatline as volumes decline

Major cryptocurrencies flatlined early today on September 18 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.88 percent to $972.74 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 26.47 percent to $48.18 billion during the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.86 billion, 8.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $43.77 billion, which is 90.85 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.92 lakh, with a dominance of 39.43 percent. This was a 0.13 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In other news, banks' cryptocurrency projects have been upended by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accounting guidance that would make it too capital-intensive for lenders to hold crypto tokens on behalf of clients, according to a report.

As of 8.22 am on September 18, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,93,001 0.49% Ethereum 1,24,000.0 -0.4% Tether 84.23 -0.2% Cardano 39.2001 0% Binance Coin 23,177.99 1.21% XRP 27.1100 -2.5% Polkadot 581 -2.84% Dogecoin 5.0105 -2.43%

Moneycontrol News