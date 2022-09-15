 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 15: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Polkadot biggest drag

Moneycontrol News
Sep 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.85 per cent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.34 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 15 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.71 percent to $989.90 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 22.82 percent to $78.22 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.86 billion, which is 7.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $73.08 billion, which is 93.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.85 per cent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.34 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 8:30 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 17,30,000 -0.45%
Ethereum 1,35,500 -1.09%
Tether 84.78 0.68%
Cardano 39.2278 -1.68%
Binance Coin 22,900 -0.86%
XRP 27.8056 -0.68%
Polkadot 590 -2.74%
Dogecoin 5.1356 0.3%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
first published: Sep 15, 2022 09:43 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.