Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 30: Bitcoin up more than 2%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 30: The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.9 trillion, up 3.69 percent in the past 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green on September 30. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.9 trillion, up 3.69 percent in the past 24 hours.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.84 billion, a decline of 0.07 percent.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33.5 lakh and its dominance is 42.56 percent, an increase of 0.09 percent over the day.

Vahdam, a digitally native Indian wellness brand operating majorly in the tea space, recently became the first significant Indian tea brand to jump into the NFT space, auctioning 10 limited-edition pieces of animated artwork as NFTs (Non-fungible tokens).

Purchasing these NFTs will get the users the right to a 1080×1080-pixel 35-second video file on the trading NFT marketplace platform, OpenSea starting at 0.015 ETH (approx. $48.03) and can only be purchased using cryptocurrency, along with gaining access to exclusive unlockable content which is a $100 e-gift voucher. The collection also includes Tesla founder Elon Musk sipping on Vahdam tea.

Close

Switzerland's financial markets supervisor said on September 29 it had approved the country's first fund that invests primarily in crypto assets, Reuters reported.

The Crypto Market Index Fund is restricted to qualified investors and categorised under "other funds for alternative investments" with particular risks, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said in a statement.

Crypto assets are based on the blockchain or distributed ledger technology.

"In order to facilitate serious innovation, FINMA applies the existing provisions of financial market laws in a consistently technology-neutral way," it added, thus ensuring that new technologies are not used to circumvent existing rules.

As off 7.20 am on September 30, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NamePrice (INR)24h %
Bitcoin33,51,0012.38%
Ethereum2,31,7803.01%
Tether78.62-0.25%
Cardano166.282.68%
Binance Coin29,500.0011.27%
XRP74.604.82%
Solana10,898.891.31%
Polkadot2,219.995.20%
Dogeecoin15.85892.05%
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 30, 2021 08:00 am

