Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 3: Dogecoin plunges over 4%

Bitcoin's price is currently $48,679.37 and its dominance is currently 41.61 percent, an increase of 0.42 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 3. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.19 trillion, a 1.28 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $124.65 billion, which makes a 2.22 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $96.53 billion – 77.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $48,679.37 and its dominance is currently 41.61 percent, an increase of 0.42 percent over the day.

As off 7.40 am on September 3, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$48,693.52-2.01%2.62%$913,064,354,071$39,349,803,813 810,417 BTC18,804,737 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,760.30-0.49%20.07%$439,452,980,689$23,773,589,178 6,349,222 ETH117,364,883 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.93-1.54%12.62%$93,559,901,502$6,870,983,263 2,351,098,184 ADA32,014,124,633 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$480.10-3.72%-0.96%$80,458,184,729$2,084,045,604 4,355,123 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.02%0.01%$65,788,208,056$85,560,376,796 85,516,769,536 USDT65,754,678,008 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.240.26%13.34%$57,603,920,516$5,448,586,837 4,402,304,040 XRP46,542,338,341 XRP
7Solana SOL$133.3020.03%61.02%$38,944,126,978$5,718,515,673 42,709,134 SOL290,856,931 SOL
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.29-4.11%6.87%$38,024,860,968$2,479,109,178 8,549,195,350 DOGE131,128,539,044 DOGE
9Polkadot DOT$31.41-2.95%26.98%$31,024,418,143$2,126,728,383 67,698,706 DOT987,579,315 DOT
10USD Coin USDC$1.000.03%0.00%$27,499,028,897$3,063,811,885 3,063,502,069 USDC27,496,248,167 USDC
 
#bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 3, 2021 07:53 am

