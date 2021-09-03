Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 3: Dogecoin plunges over 4%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 3. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.19 trillion, a 1.28 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $124.65 billion, which makes a 2.22 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $96.53 billion – 77.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $48,679.37 and its dominance is currently 41.61 percent, an increase of 0.42 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $48,693.52 -2.01% 2.62% $913,064,354,071 $39,349,803,813 810,417 BTC 18,804,737 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,760.30 -0.49% 20.07% $439,452,980,689 $23,773,589,178 6,349,222 ETH 117,364,883 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.93 -1.54% 12.62% $93,559,901,502 $6,870,983,263 2,351,098,184 ADA 32,014,124,633 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $480.10 -3.72% -0.96% $80,458,184,729 $2,084,045,604 4,355,123 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.02% 0.01% $65,788,208,056 $85,560,376,796 85,516,769,536 USDT 65,754,678,008 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.24 0.26% 13.34% $57,603,920,516 $5,448,586,837 4,402,304,040 XRP 46,542,338,341 XRP 7 Solana SOL $133.30 20.03% 61.02% $38,944,126,978 $5,718,515,673 42,709,134 SOL 290,856,931 SOL 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.29 -4.11% 6.87% $38,024,860,968 $2,479,109,178 8,549,195,350 DOGE 131,128,539,044 DOGE 9 Polkadot DOT $31.41 -2.95% 26.98% $31,024,418,143 $2,126,728,383 67,698,706 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 10 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.03% 0.00% $27,499,028,897 $3,063,811,885 3,063,502,069 USDC 27,496,248,167 USDC

As off 7.40 am on September 3, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):