you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 15: Bitcoin over $47,000

Bitcoin's price is currently $47,104.45 and its dominance is currently 41.78 percent, an increase of 0.48 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of red and green on September 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.12 trillion, a 2.97 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.82 billion, which makes a 19.93 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $85.22 billion – 76.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,104.45 and its dominance is currently 41.78 percent, an increase of 0.48 percent over the day.

As off 7:35 am on September 15, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$47,049.964.16%-0.39%$886,325,532,053$37,064,706,263 786,862 BTC18,816,175 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,404.522.88%-3.37%$399,859,204,822$19,012,652,214 5,588,204 ETH117,526,720 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.39-0.50%-5.68%$76,301,031,711$3,782,177,452 1,587,491,126 ADA32,025,787,327 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$412.022.81%-2.61%$69,178,106,079$1,616,402,418 3,928,658 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.05%0.04%$68,310,457,353$76,048,765,806 75,994,011,169 USDT68,261,274,250 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.091.51%-4.88%$50,719,105,347$3,389,375,917 3,115,597,032 XRP46,622,239,005 XRP
7Solana SOL$157.94-5.68%-11.22%$46,706,161,534$6,013,979,399 38,202,939 SOL296,694,174 SOL
8Polkadot DOT$36.706.36%28.25%$36,254,429,627$3,862,112,296 105,204,861 DOT987,579,315 DOT
9Dogecoin DOGE$0.241.63%-8.18%$31,538,917,872$935,132,854 3,892,551,658 DOGE131,282,808,198 DOGE
10USD Coin USDC$1.000.00%0.02%$29,234,140,437$2,368,075,614 2,367,212,582 USDC29,223,486,215 USDC
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 15, 2021 07:51 am

