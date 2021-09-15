Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 15: Bitcoin over $47,000

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of red and green on September 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.12 trillion, a 2.97 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.82 billion, which makes a 19.93 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $85.22 billion – 76.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,104.45 and its dominance is currently 41.78 percent, an increase of 0.48 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $47,049.96 4.16% -0.39% $886,325,532,053 $37,064,706,263 786,862 BTC 18,816,175 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,404.52 2.88% -3.37% $399,859,204,822 $19,012,652,214 5,588,204 ETH 117,526,720 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.39 -0.50% -5.68% $76,301,031,711 $3,782,177,452 1,587,491,126 ADA 32,025,787,327 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $412.02 2.81% -2.61% $69,178,106,079 $1,616,402,418 3,928,658 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.05% 0.04% $68,310,457,353 $76,048,765,806 75,994,011,169 USDT 68,261,274,250 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.09 1.51% -4.88% $50,719,105,347 $3,389,375,917 3,115,597,032 XRP 46,622,239,005 XRP 7 Solana SOL $157.94 -5.68% -11.22% $46,706,161,534 $6,013,979,399 38,202,939 SOL 296,694,174 SOL 8 Polkadot DOT $36.70 6.36% 28.25% $36,254,429,627 $3,862,112,296 105,204,861 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 9 Dogecoin DOGE $0.24 1.63% -8.18% $31,538,917,872 $935,132,854 3,892,551,658 DOGE 131,282,808,198 DOGE 10 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.00% 0.02% $29,234,140,437 $2,368,075,614 2,367,212,582 USDC 29,223,486,215 USDC

As off 7:35 am on September 15, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):