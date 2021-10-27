Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 27: Bitcoin, Dogecoin falls, Ethereum slightly up

Bitcoin (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are mostly in the red on October 27. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 192.78 lakh crores, a 1.93 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 8,42,518 crores, which makes a 15.94 percent increase.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 47,39,423 and its dominance is currently 44.39 percent, a decrease of 0.70 percent over the day.

A top U.S. bank regulator said U.S. officials are looking to provide a clearer path for banks and their clients that are looking to hold cryptocurrencies, in order to keep control over the fast-developing asset.

Jelena McWilliams, who chairs the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, told Reuters in an interview on Monday that a team of U.S. bank regulators is trying to provide a roadmap for banks to engage with crypto assets.

That could include clearer rules over holding cryptocurrency in custody to facilitate client trading, using them as collateral for loans, or even holding them on their balance sheets like more traditional assets.

"I think that we need to allow banks in this space, while appropriately managing and mitigating risk," she said in an interview on the sidelines of a fintech conference.

"If we don't bring this activity inside the banks, it is going to develop outside of the banks. ... The federal regulators won't be able to regulate it."

McWilliams' comments provide the fullest picture yet of what regulators are exploring as part of a cryptocurrency "sprint" team first announced in May. The goal of the team was to ensure cryptocurrency policy coordination among the three main U.S. bank regulators - FDIC, Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The rapid emergence of cryptocurrency has led to a murky regulatory picture in the United States. Under previous leadership, the OCC took an aggressive approach to bring cryptocurrency into banks, including blessing bank custody services for cryptocurrency, while other agencies were slower to act.

Those decisions are now under review, according to acting Comptroller Michael Hsu.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 47,39,423 -0.45% Ethereum 3,15,693.9 1.34% Tether 77.48 -0.90% Cardano 166.7002 -1.36% Binance Coin 37,397 -0.36% XRP 84.4 -0.83% Polkadot 3,350 -2.28% Dogecoin 19.1987 -2.24%