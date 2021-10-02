MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 2: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot surge upto 8%

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 36,71,363 and its dominance is currently 42.92 percent, an increase of 0.32 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
October 02, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on October 2. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 155.70 lakh crores, an 8.84 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 8,70,759 crores, which makes a 31.08 percent increase.

Bitcoin rose on Friday to its highest level since around mid-September, bolstered in part by seasonal factors as well as supportive comments overall from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday.

In testimony to Congress, Powell said the Fed had no intention of banning cryptocurrencies, in response to a question from House Representative Ted Budd.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 36,71,363 and its dominance is currently 42.92 percent, an increase of 0.32 percent over the day.

Some analysts also said October is typically a bullish month for digital assets, with September historically a bearish period for the sector.

Close

Related stories

"The digital asset market is benefiting both from the seasonality effect as well as generally positive market fundamentals," said Ulrik K.Lykke, founder of crypto assets hedge fund ARK36.

"Q4 has often seen strong performances and the expectation the trend will continue this year can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. It is possible that we will see new all-time highs in Q4, especially that on-chain data, particularly in the case of bitcoin, seem to indicate a potential for a strong bull market continuation."

He also cited Powell's comments on Thursday as one factor for bitcoin's positive price action.

If gains are maintained, bitcoin would be on pace to post its largest daily percentage gain since mid-June.

Meanwhile, hackers stole from the accounts of at least 6,000 customers of Coinbase Global Inc, according to a breach notification letter sent by the cryptocurrency exchange to affected customers.

The hack took place between March and May 20 of this year, according to a copy of the letter posted on the website of California's Attorney General.

Unauthorized third parties exploited a flaw in the company's SMS account recovery process to gain access to the accounts, and transfer funds to crypto wallets not associated with Coinbase, the company said.

As off 7.55 am on October 2, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin36,71,3637.75%
Ethereum2,53,4008.24%
Tether76.88-1.74%
Cardano171.08784%
Binance Coin32,1026.65%
XRP78.90036.33%
Polkadot2,4509.62%
Dogecoin16.855.85%
 [Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 2, 2021 08:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.